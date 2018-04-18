Accurate Heating and Cooling congratulated

Forty years in business is worth celebrating and that is just what the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador group did April 13. Shown are Michael Linton, Charlie Moorehead and Tom Jarrell of Accurate Heating and Cooling, along with the ambassadors. Be sure to remember Accurate Heating and Cooling for all your Residential and Commercial HVAC, plumbing and generator needs.

