Stanforth serves as mentor to 28 first-term sheriffs

AURORA, COLORADO — Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth participated in the 114th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute (NSI) held in Aurora, Colo., April 9-13, as the class mentor.

The NSI is the only national executive development program designed for sheriffs. This no-cost program is co-sponsored by the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) and the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA).

Stanforth was joined by 28 first-term sheriffs from across the country for training on contemporary challenges facing America’s sheriffs today. A seasoned sheriff and a graduate of the NSI in 1998, Sheriff Stanforth was able to assist with discussions on the role of the local sheriff in providing effective leadership for the public good in such areas as public safety, criminal justice system policy, community relations, and organization effectiveness and efficiency.

Hilary Burgess, NSA director of professional development, said, “Sheriff Stanforth is a leader with vision for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. His experience and expertise in law enforcement was an asset while mentoring the 28 sheriffs who attended the NSI 114th session.”

Stanforth said it was an honor to be a mentor to 28 first-term sheriffs.

“The sheriffs ranged from major county to small rural county agencies, from a few deputies to hundreds of deputies on their staffs,” said Stanforth. “Regardless, the issues facing today’s law enforcement agencies are often the same. The sheriffs in attendance were given additional tools to help them address their various issues, and I hope I was able to assist them in their efforts to become the sheriffs their constituents expect.”

The NIC is a division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons. It is the primary federal source of technical assistance, training and information services for state and local corrections. NIC provides a wide variety of services to the nation’s jails, most of which are the responsibility of sheriffs.

The NSA is a non-profit professional association located in Alexandria, Va. NSA represents the nearly 3,100 elected sheriffs across the nation and has more than 20,000 members, including law enforcement professionals, state and federal government employees, concerned citizens, students, and others. Since 1940, NSA has served as an information clearinghouse for law enforcement professionals. NSA also provides management training for sheriffs and their personnel in court security, crime victim services, domestic violence, homeland security initiatives, jail operations and traffic safety. Additionally, NSA administers the highly successful National Neighborhood Watch and Triad programs.

Sheriff Vernon Stanforth http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Vernon.jpg Sheriff Vernon Stanforth

Fayette County Sheriff attends National Sheriffs’ Institute session