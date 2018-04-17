Bloomingburg man accused of rape

A Bloomingburg man is being held in the Fayette County Jail on multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing following an alleged domestic incident over the weekend at a residence in the 6000 block of White Oak Road.

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said his office began to investigate after receiving reports that a woman was allegedly the victim of a physical and sexual assault, and was reportedly held against her will during the incident that allegedly began on Friday evening and continued into the early morning hours Saturday.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Donald Brandon Bennett, allegedly made contact with the female — a former acquaintance and live-in partner of Bennett — and asked her over for dinner.

“Upon arrival, the victim allegedly found Bennett in an agitated state which reportedly led to the victim being physically and sexually assaulted,” said Stanforth.

It was also reported that Bennett brandished and threatened the victim with a firearm during the alleged incident.

“The victim reported that she was held against her will after attempting to leave the residence,” said Stanforth.

The woman was later treated at a medical facility for injuries she reportedly sustained during the alleged assault.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained arrest warrants for Bennett, and he was taken into custody by deputies without incident at his residence during the early morning hours Sunday.

Detectives also obtained a warrant to search Bennett’s home. Evidence suspected to be related to the alleged offense was recovered during the execution of the search warrant, according to Stanforth.

Bennett appeared in Washington C.H. Municipal Court Monday morning for his arraignment and was ordered to be held in the Fayette County Jail in lieu of bond. Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation.

By Ryan Carter

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

