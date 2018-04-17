Youth Trout Derby returns April 28

The annual Youth Trout Derby will be held April 28 at Washington Park Ponds off Eyman Park Drive in Washington C.H.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. for youth ages 15 and under. After a short fishing seminar given by the Fayette County Bassmasters, fishing will begin at approximately 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Each child will receive a lunch ticket for a hot dog, chips and soda or water. Food will also be available for purchase by non-participants during the event.

Door prizes will be called out periodically during the event for registered participants. State daily bag limits apply.

After the event is over, the ponds will be opened for fishing for the general public. State fishing regulations apply, including bag limits and licensing. Note the ponds will be closed to fishing from Friday, April 27 when stocked by the Division of Wildlife through the end of the trout derby.

This event is co-sponsored by the Fayette County Fish & Game Association, the Fayette County Bassmasters, State Farm Insurance (Andy Lewis, agent), the City of Washington C.H., the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Sport Restoration project and the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

For more information contact Skip Mitchell at (740) 505-0798.