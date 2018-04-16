WCH woman accused of ‘stabbing’ boyfriend

A 59-year-old Washington C.H. woman was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly cutting her boyfriend’s right ear with a knife.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to 331 N. Main St. in reference to a man who had possibly been stabbed, according to reports. A witness told officers that Tamera L. Gray, of 331 N. Main St., came to her residence at 624 Gibbs Ave. and “stabbed” her boyfriend. Officers were familiar with Gray and the alleged victim due to several disturbances and verbal altercations between the two, reports said.

Once officers arrived at Gray’s home on North Main Street, a trail of small blood spots was observed from the sidewalk to the front porch of the residence. When officers knocked on the door, it was unsecured and came open, according to reports. Another resident of the home allowed officers to come inside and look for Gray’s boyfriend.

Officers walked upstairs and announced themselves to the man, who was in the shower at the time and clearly intoxicated, reports said.

“Once (he) exited the shower a laceration near his right eye and one on the right side of his nose was observed and was still bleeding,” reports stated. “(The alleged victim) then showed officers his right ear which was profusely bleeding. The top of (his) right ear had been sliced and was only attached by approximately a 1/4 inch piece of skin.”

The man reportedly told officers that he didn’t know what happened and said he “thinks he was stabbed but didn’t know by who.” He was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital by squad for further treatment.

Once police finished photographing the scene and were beginning to depart, Gray arrived on foot and said to officers, “Here I am,” reports said. Gray also appeared to be intoxicated, according to police.

Gray told officers, “I’m sick of it for three years I’ve dealt with it, I’m not doing it anymore. I’m tired of him putting his hands on me,” according to reports.

When asked what had occurred earlier that night, Gray “made an excited utterance and stated ‘I stabbed him,’” reports said. She also allegedly told police that she stabbed him with a knife.

Gray was arrested for felonious assault and was transported to the Fayette County Jail.

The witness who originally made the call about the incident called police again to inform them that the knife/knives were located at the 624 Gibbs Ave. residence. Inside of a small white trash bag, police found a black foldable knife and a black and silver foldable pocket knife, according to reports. Officers did not observe any blood on the knives, however they were taken as evidence.

Gray was also charged with tampering with evidence.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

