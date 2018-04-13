Registration moved inside for Chocolate Walk

Organizers for the third-annual Chocolate Walk today from 1 to 4 p.m. in downtown Washington Court House have decided to move the registration area indoors to the city building.

According to Chelsie Baker, economic development director for the City of Washington C.H., and Jolinda Van Dyke, the executive director of the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, weather for Saturday’s event is looking to be less-than-desirable. With possible rain and high winds, Baker and Van Dyke have moved indoors for registration and the post-walk raffle drawings.

“We originally were going to set up a tent and table on the courthouse lawn, but I think we are going to set up everything inside at the water counter,” Baker said Friday. “We will have tables set up there and that is where everyone will meet back up to do the drawings at the end of the walk. We are right across the street from the lawn.”

This year, the Chocolate Walk, an annual event that celebrates the downtown and its businesses, set a new pace for ticket sales. Baker said they sold out of the original 125 tickets quickly, but the tickets were in such demand it was decided to sell an additional 25. She said the majority of the final 25 tickets were sold to people from out of town, something she was glad to see since the event is only in its third year. Organizers already confirmed next year’s event is going to be planned to accommodate a larger amount of people because of the growth this year.

“This is great for our community, bringing some outsiders in, I think some of them are from the Xenia and West Chester areas,” Baker said. “Each participant will receive some sort of chocolate treat at each location. I believe we have some chocolate martinis being served, some chocolate wine, but there are also many items that will accommodate a younger crowd as well.”

The current order of the businesses involved in the 2018 Chocolate Walk are: North Shore Primitives, Dairy Queen, Showplace Furniture Gallery, Trends, Practical Wellness, Great American Jewelry, Simply Home Primitives, Creative Court House/Simple Grace, Nine Rounds, Back-En-Thyme/Sweetwater Bay Boutique, Tee It Up, W&W Dry Cleaners, Olde Rustic Willow, Key Reality, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Court House Fitness, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Village Homestead, Memories Again, Harry and Annie’s Antiques, Good Dog Groomery, Health Kneads Massage Therapy, TThe Atley Homestead & Home Maid Hunny, Designs by Denise, Two Scoops of Sugar and True Blue Tattoo.

“We would love to see people downtown supporting local businesses,” Van Dyke said. “Registration starts at 1 p.m. and people will come exchange their ticket for a wristband and will get their map and goodie bag. Even if they don’t have a ticket, we encourage them to come down, walk around and shop. Some businesses are offering percentages off in their stores. It is going to be a fun atmosphere downtown tomorrow. We will have music playing and it will just be a great time.”

For more information, contact Baker at (740) 505-0216.

