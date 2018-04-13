Fayette County Eagle Scouts honored

These boys were among 29 from the Ohio Valley District, which is part of the Simon Kenton Council. Pictured (L to R): Nathaniel Horton, Tracy Horten, Elizabeth Arledge, Kevin Arledge, Ryan Arledge and Jacob Downing.

Three Eagle Scouts of Fayette County, Everett Ryan Arledge and Nathaniel Paul Horton from Troop 112 and Jacob Downing from Troop 67, were recognized at the 2018 Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner held at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel on April 2. There were 326 Eagle Scouts recognized during the evening.