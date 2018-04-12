Rosenberger out, effective immediately

COLUMBUS — Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) has resigned effective immediately, according to a Thursday evening press release from Ohio House of Representatives Press Secretary Brad Miller.

Several prominent Ohio elected officials on Wednesday called on Rosenberger to resign immediately rather than wait until May 1, as he said he would do when he announced late Tuesday his intention to step down. That group includes Republican gubernatorial candidates Mike DeWine and Mary Taylor, along with state Auditor Dave Yost.

Referring to Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring (R-Canton), Miller states:

“Schuring’s top priority is to ensure a smooth transition and to finish off the first half of the session calendar with a focus on passing important, meaningful legislation to help the people of Ohio. That process began with Rep. Schuring presiding over yesterday’s busy voting session.

“After now having time to fully assess the responsibilities of the office of Speaker, address the operational aspects of the Ohio House, and resolve questions regarding who has the appropriate decision-making authority, Rep. Schuring felt it was in the best interest of the institution that Cliff Rosenberger resign effective immediately.

“This is the only press comment we are providing at this time,” Miller said.

Rosenberger’s decision to announce his resignation Tuesday came amid reports of an FBI investigation. Details have been scarce, but some sources say the investigation involves travel taken by Rosenberger and paid for by others, among other issues.

The FBI has declined to confirm or deny that Rosenberger is being investigated. An FBI inquiry would not necessarily result in charges.

Rosenberger http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_RGB_Cliff-Rosenberger-NEW-2.jpg Rosenberger