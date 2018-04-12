Man sentenced for series of thefts

The Washington C.H. man behind a string of break-ins and thefts across Fayette County late last year was sent to prison this week for two years.

Donald E. Johnson, 42, was sentenced Monday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on two criminal cases. Johnson and his two children, Chelsea, 22, and Andrew, 23, were arrested New Year’s Eve at the Jeffersonville Baymont Inn, and were charged with multiple counts of theft and receiving stolen property.

Authorities said stolen bank cards were located in the hotel room Johnson was staying in with his two children.

On March 26, Johnson entered two separate guilty pleas on 11 charges in the two cases. The case facts detailed nearly a dozen vehicle break-ins and thefts across Fayette County that began in November and continued through December of 2017.

The break-ins and thefts occurred at private residences, a restaurant, an apartment complex and a factory, records show. Bank cards stolen from multiple vehicles were used to withdraw money at ATMs or make purchases at stores. Stolen checks were cashed, reports said.

Johnson pled guilty to eight counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony; two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies; and a single charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He faced a maximum prison sentence of 11 years on the charges.

Johnson’s son Andrew recently entered a plea on charges stemming from the incidents, according to authorities. Cases against Johnson’s daughter, Chelsea, remain open and unresolved.

