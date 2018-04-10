Operation Christmas Child offers local volunteer team opportunities

During National Volunteer Week (April 15 – 21), Washington Court House residents have an opportunity to join a local volunteer team making a difference in children’s lives around the world in Jesus’ name.

Each year approximately 150,000 U.S. volunteers help transform empty shoeboxes into tangible expressions of God’s love by packing them with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, partners with local churches worldwide to deliver these gifts to children suffering from poverty, natural disaster, war, terror, disease and famine. For many of these children, this is the first gift they have ever received.

“National Volunteer Week is a great time to become a part of this international project,” said Barbara Lanctot who heads up the South Central OH Area Team across the area for Operation Christmas Child. “Joining an Operation Christmas Child Area Team is an amazing way to give back year-round and share God’s love with children in need.”

To learn more about joining the South Central OH Area Team or to apply for leadership opportunities, visit samaritanspurse.org/volunteerwithOCC or call (937) 218-1964.

Operation Christmas Child has delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries since 1993. This year, the local South Central OH Area Team hopes to collect 17,000 shoebox gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching more than 11 million children in need.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.