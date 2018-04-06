Harris celebrates 100 years

Court House Manor resident Alberta Harris has been a long-time fan of the Record-Herald, reading her paper daily, according to friends. On Thursday, Harris celebrated an incredible milestone when she turned 100-years-old surrounded by her friends and family.

Court House Manor resident Alberta Harris has been a long-time fan of the Record-Herald, reading her paper daily, according to friends. On Thursday, Harris celebrated an incredible milestone when she turned 100-years-old surrounded by her friends and family. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_20180405_172955.jpg Court House Manor resident Alberta Harris has been a long-time fan of the Record-Herald, reading her paper daily, according to friends. On Thursday, Harris celebrated an incredible milestone when she turned 100-years-old surrounded by her friends and family.