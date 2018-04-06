United Way accepting 2019 funding applications

Not-for-profit organizations in Fayette County seeking United Way of Fayette County funding in 2019 may now pick up a funding application at the organization’s office, located at 133 S. Main St. (lower level suite 20) in Washington C.H.

In order to be eligible to receive United Way funding, organizations must be tax-exempt and provide a community service based on a documented need. In addition, the organization must serve the citizens of Fayette County.

“The mission of The United Way of Fayette County is to unite individuals and organizations in a collaborative, cost effective effort to meet the human service needs of Fayette County,” Debbie Bryant, United Way of Fayette County president said. “We strive to be an organization that is recognized locally as a trusted year round community partner. We want to be known for more than an organization that raises funds; we are constantly striving for community impact and making a difference in the lives of those here in Fayette County.”

Applications are available now and completed applications are due May 18 at 4 p.m. Once submitted, the applications will be reviewed by the local United Way Board of Directors and interviews will be conducted. The board will work hard in the coming months to ensure donations to the United Way are put to the best possible use in the community, Bryant said.

“In 2018, the United Way has helped fund programs like The Well at Sunnyside, Rose Avenue Community Center, The Warehouse, Fayette County Special Olympics and many others,” Bryant said. “The board of directors and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Fayette County for their loyal and continued support. You truly make a difference in the lives of Fayette County residents. Mostly recently we brought ‘Better Vision Better Hope’ to Fayette County (an eye exam and eye glasses program) and are now beginning the process of raising funds to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to our county.”

Currently funded agencies should have received an application via email. Please contact The United Way office if you did not receive your 2019 application.

For more information or to obtain an application, call the United Way of Fayette County at 335-8932. Applications can also be downloaded online at www.unitedwayfayco.org.

Debbie Bryant, United Way of Fayette County president, contributed to this article.

The United Way of Fayette County also supported Fayette County Special Olympics with available funding. Pictured is the varsity Dragons team that recently won the Division II state title in basketball. Pictured is a community garden supported by United Way.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

