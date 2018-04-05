Sen. Peterson joins MLK, Jr. memorial

COLUMBUS— State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) on Wednesday joined the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission for a special memorial event honoring King’s legacy and celebrating his life’s accomplishments.

April 4, 2018 marked 50 years since Dr. King was killed at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4, 1968.

“The life and legacy of Dr. King is a true inspiration and example of what it means to be a leader and advocate for issues of peace, justice and equality,” said Peterson. “I encourage everyone to reflect on their own lives and experiences to find new ways to improve our communities and the world around us.”

Other speakers at the event included the Rev. Joel L. King, Jr., a first cousin to Dr. King who is a resident of Gahanna and David Jehnsen, of Galena, who led a Chicago delegation to the 1963 March on Washington. Jehnsen serves as chair and founding trustee of the Institute for Human Rights and Responsibilities.

The Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission was established in 1985 and has acted as a statewide advocate of Dr. King’s principles of nonviolence.

State Senator Bob Peterson reflected on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Wednesday when he joined the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission for a special memorial event. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_BobPetersonMLKJr.jpg State Senator Bob Peterson reflected on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Wednesday when he joined the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission for a special memorial event.