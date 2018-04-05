Kaur places top 20 in national spelling bee

Washington Middle School student Navneet Kaur recently competed at the Regionals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at Ohio University.

The road to Athens was not an easy path.

Competing against many of her classmates, Kaur was crowned champion of the WMS Spelling Bee in December with the winning word, “malign,” in the ninth round. From there, Kaur had to qualify for the regional bee in an online semifinal test.

This test was taken by 95 local champions across the state, and her score was high enough to advance. Overall, 45 students across the state competed in the regional bee.

After three rounds of correctly spelling nationals-qualifying words, Kaur ended her run in the fourth round.

“I am so proud of Navneet,” Jessica Schroeder, WMS librarian and spelling bee administrator said. “She was very committed to the spelling bee and her hard work paid off. She is an incredibly intelligent and creative young woman with a great work ethic, and I am certain she will have many accomplishments throughout her life.”

Kaur’s finish places her in the top 20 of Ohio’s Spelling Bee champions.

“Washington Middle School is extremely proud of Navneet and her accomplishments,” WMS Principal Eric Wayne said. “She is a conscientious, hard-working student who has earned this accolade.”

More than 11 million students participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee each year, making top 20 in the state quite an accomplishment.

Navneet Kaur recently finished in the top 20 in Ohio for the Scripps College of Communication Regional Spelling Bee. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_IMG_1604.jpg Navneet Kaur recently finished in the top 20 in Ohio for the Scripps College of Communication Regional Spelling Bee.