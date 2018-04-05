Posted on by

VFW Post 3762 gives back to community


The VFW Post 3762 recently donated to Buckeye Boys’ State. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Glen Rankin and Sheldon Litton.

The VFW Post 3726 donated to the Miami Trace baseball team. Pictured (L to R): Sheldon Litton, Jeannine and Bill Whiteside, Berry Coe and Bob Malone.


