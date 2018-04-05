4-H FCS Board hosting Cooking and Sewing Fun Night

Fayette County 4-H FCS Board would like to invite 4-H eligible youth to attend the Cooking and Sewing Fun Night on Friday, April 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Agricultural Center Meeting Room, 1415 US RT 22 SW, Washington Court House (or Extension Office).

The cost is $4, which includes materials and pizza for the evening.

You will have the choice of learning to sew something or learning how to cook using two recipes. Those sewing will learn how to use the sewing machine and will make a pillow or a doll dress for an 18” doll.

Those choosing to cook will learn how to measure ingredients correctly and read a recipe. They will make trail mix and either bean salsa or nachos.

You must make a reservation to attend. Please call 740-335-1150 to make a reservation by April 12.

