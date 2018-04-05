Lunch & Activities at the Commission on Aging

The lunch menu for the Fayette County Commission on Aging for the week of April 9-13 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, warm fruit, animal crackers

TUESDAY

Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned corn, warm fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, sweet potato casserole, seasoned vegetables, fruit, sugar-free pudding

THURSDAY

Beef pot roast with potatoes & carrots, spinach, fruit, dinner roll/muffin

FRIDAY

Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned Italian vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie

The activities scheduled for the week of April 9-13 are as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Meeting

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Card-making

11:30 a.m. Lunch