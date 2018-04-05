Lunch & Activities at the Commission on Aging

The lunch menu for the Fayette County Commission on Aging for the week of April 9-13 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, warm fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned corn, warm fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, sweet potato casserole, seasoned vegetables, fruit, sugar-free pudding
THURSDAY
Beef pot roast with potatoes & carrots, spinach, fruit, dinner roll/muffin
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned Italian vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie
The activities scheduled for the week of April 9-13 are as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Meeting
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Card-making
11:30 a.m. Lunch
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU