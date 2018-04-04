Civil Credit News

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court

Summer Tree Terrace, LP, 71 N. Main Street, Jeffersonville, Ohio v. Amber Cooper, 73 N. Main Street, Apt. B 5, Jeffersonville, Ohio, forcible entry and detainer, restitution granted.

Edward Alan Joseph, 220 Tiara Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio v. Michelle Butterbaugh, 728 S. North Street, Washington C.H., Ohio and Steve Smith, 728 S. North Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, forcible entry and detainer, restitution granted.

Rodney K. Acton, 2432 SR 753 SE, Washington C.H., Ohio v. Patricia Burlile, 636 S. Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio and Evalina Gilmeer, 636 S. Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $3,500, restitution of premises granted.

Thomas E. Schleppi, 12345 McCafferty Road, Washington C.H., Ohio v. Malynnda Cook, 733 Brown Street, Washington C.H., Ohio and Theresa Coy, 733 Brown Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, forcible entry and detainer, dismissal filed.

G&M Family Ltd. Partners, Managed by Walls&Bennett Realty, Inc., 53 S. Main Street, London, Ohio v Rebecca Frederick, 1153 Commons Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio and Aaron Christopher Harris, 1153 Commons Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, forcible entry and detainer, claims amount $5,000, restitution granted.

Jim Kirk dba Jim Kirk Rentals, 851 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio v Harold Moore, 511 Temple Street, Apt. No. 12, Washington C.H., Ohio and all other occupants, 511 Temple Street, Apt. No. 12, forcible entry and detainer, claims amount, $2,100, restitution granted.

Palisades Acquisition Xvi, Llc, P.O. Box 1651, Rockville, Md. v Roger L. Hicks, 316 E. Court Street 2, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount, $6,680.14, notice of bankruptcy filed.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1430 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio v Balinda Bristow, 141 McDowell Street, Bloomingburg, Ohio, claims amount $837.35, for bankruptcy.

Capital One Bank, 6851 Jericho Turnpike, Suite 190, Syosset, N.Y. v Balinda L. Bristow, 76 West Street, Bloomingburg, Ohio, claims amount $902.15, for bankruptcy.

CME Federal Credit Union, %Cheek Law Offices, Llc, 471 E. Broad Street, 12th floor, Columbus, Ohio v Jordan D. Brown, aka Jordan Dwayne Brown, 7 Brittany Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $7,096, dismissed.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio v John Green, 548 Douglas Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $250, satisfaction filed.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio v Megan Grim, 623 E. Market Street, claims amount $140.16, satisfaction filed, $140.16.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio v Michael Lawrence, 602 Peabody, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $456.01, satisfaction filed, $456.01.

Capital One Bank (USA), 4851 Cox Road, Glen Allen, Va. v Brandilyn M. Collins, 2010 Heritage Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $1,342.37, satisfaction of judgment filed, $1,342.37.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio v Teresa Craft, 1025 Dayton Ave., Apt. 4, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $148.37, satisfaction, $148.37.

LVNV Funding Llc, Former Obligee of Credit One Bank, N.A., 55 Beattie Place Ste. 110, Greenville, S.C., v Jessica Wolfe, aka Jessica M. Oborne, 715 S. Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $739.76, satisfaction of judgment filed, $739.76.

FCMH Medical & Surgical Associates, 1450 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio v John R. Vandyke, 101 Seth Way, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $732.05, satisfaction of judgment filed, $732.05.

Eagle Loan Co. of Ohio Inc., 908 E. Main Street, Chillicothe, Ohio v Courtney McDaniel, aka Courtney D. McDaniel, 757 Peddicord Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio and Marcus Pineda, 757 Peddicord Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $1,141.12, satisfaction of judgment filed, $1,141.12.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 North Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio v Donald E. Reid Jr., 230 1/2 Delaware Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $397.91, order of dismissal filed, $397.91.

Midland Funding Llc Dbi, 2365 Northside Drive, Suite 300, San Diego, Calif. v Valerie McKinney, 331 Fountain Avenue, claims amount $875.03, satisfaction of judgment filed, $875.03.