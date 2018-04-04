Wet weather continues to flood county

Fayette County continues to take on water as heavy rain on Tuesday added even more to the area. Paint Creek, behind McHenry Field on Circle Avenue in Washington C.H., was filled to the bank and overflowing onto various areas of the trail.

A house on State Route 41 sat in water overnight Tuesday.

Large puddles could be spotted around the county following storms Tuesday. More rainfall increased the size of the puddles until some seeped onto the roadways, including at the 8000 block of State Route 207.