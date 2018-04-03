Schwartz wins 2018 March Mania Bracket contest

The winner of the Record-Herald 2018 March Mania Bracket contest is Alexis Schwartz.

Schwartz, a Miami Trace High School graduate, will be awarded the $200 grand prize out of the many brackets submitted by the community. She accurately predicted the winner of the 2018 championship, Villanova, and also correctly predicted the two finalists: Villanova and Michigan.

One other individual also correctly chose the two finalists, but picked Michigan to win the championship.

The full final 2018 March Mania Bracket can be seen inside today’s Record-Herald.

Alexis Schwartz http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_AlexisSchwartz.jpeg Alexis Schwartz