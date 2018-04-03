Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 2

David E. Merritt, 47, 523 E. Elm St., no operator’s license.

April 1

Rachael L. Hoffman, 37, Portsmouth, wrongful entrustment.

Tython S. Hodge, 39, 329 Peabody Ave., no operator’s license, failure to control.

Jami M. Furgoson, 29, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brooklyn R. Graf, 40, 2011 Heritage Drive, Apt. 14, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jessica P. Cottrell, 22, Greenfield, speed.

Christopher J. Taylor, 20, 427 Gibbs Ave., failure to control.

March 31

Cheryl A. Pedrick, 42, 1809 Columbus Ave., Apt. 220, no operator’s license.

Brittany J. Campbell, 23, 1535 Grace St., wrongful entrustment.

Tony L. Hartshorn, 43, 111 Circle Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

March 30

Brandon L. Everhart, 36, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Sarah B. Lawhorn, 33, Hamden, Ohio, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dewayne E. Fox, Jr., 19, 812 Broadway St., bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Keionna L. Anderson, 26, Jeffersonville, speed, OVI, no operator’s license, bench warrant – parole violation.

March 28

Alex M. Everhart, 23, Leesburg, speed.

Danny Decker, 40, New Holland, Pickaway County bench warrant.

Eldon E. Streitenberger, 38, 421 S. Fayette St., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Robert M. Moreton II, 33, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Sara D. Johnson, 22, 1019 Briar Ave., Beavercreek warrant.

Jennifer D. Burns, 22, Jackson, Ohio, Scioto County bench warrant.

Amber Claytor, 27, 3470 US Route 22 Southeasat, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

John S. Bush, 48, 37 S. Main St., stop sign violation.

Daisy Perkins, 34, 828 E. Market St., bench warrant – endangering children.

Michelle N. Moore, 37, 828 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Matthew C. Scarberry, 34, last known address 926 Sycamore St., warrant for criminal trespass, tampering with evidence.

March 27

McKayla M. Groves, 20, 803 Aspen Drive, making false alarms.

Shawn W. Yoakum, 26, at large in Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instruments, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Nicholas A. Hauptman, 30, at large in Washington C.H., obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Allison E. Trader, 27, at large in Indiana, fugitive from justice, Jefferson County, Ind. warrant/Class 6 felony, Jefferson County, Ind. warrant/Class A misdemeanor.

Larry L. Stroup, 45, 4896 Washington-Waterloo Road, no operator’s license.

March 26

Jeremy E. Self, 37, Springfield, receiving stolen property of motor vehicle (fourth-degree felony), receiving stolen property of license plate (fifth-degree felony), receiving stolen property of credit card, OVI suspension, fictitious registration, parked in handicap space without placard, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Cynthia R. Delarosa, 32, at large in Washington C.H., grand jury indictment.

Sarah R. Donahue, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Stephan A. Joseph, 29, Jeffersonville, obstructing, possession of drug abuse instruments, no operator’s license, turn signal violation, stop sign violation, Xenia Police Department warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia.

William M. Furniss, 36, Orient, Ohio, window tint violation, no operator’s license.

Destiny D. Hysell, 22, 513 Earl Ave., obstructing, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Billiejo Sayre, 38, at large in Washington C.H., APA warrant, Chillicothe Police Department warrant – failure to appear, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), resisting (second-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

March 25

Austin Rudd, 20, 1026 Millwood Ave., speed.

Michael S. Boles, 37, Hillsboro, red light violation.

Anthony A. Garcia, Jr., 20, 13467 Old US 35 Southeast, failure to transfer.

Manuel M. Gonzalez, 27, 2001 Heritage Drive, Apt. 7, no operator’s license.

March 24

Logan M. McGraw, 22, Bainbridge, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa K. Wilson, 36, 231 W. Kennedy Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Justin R. Justice, 38, Mount Sterling, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Dena A. Rumer, 60, 724 Carolyn Road, traffic control device violation.

Tiffany R. Mick, 32, 1120 Sycamore St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

March 23

Bradley B. Hixson, 33, 820 Highland Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear.

Elizabeth J. Gardner, 31, 1305 Justin Junction, speed.

Brittany Cooper, 30, 834 Washington Ave., making false alarms.

William F. Tolle, 52, Leesburg, obstructing, speed, no operator’s license.

Jami J. Mowery, 40, 12540 Prairie Road, speed.

Ricky L. Snyder, 28, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant for child support, FCSO warrant for failure to appear on child support.

Danny L. Rowe, Jr., 47, Mt. Sterling, speed, unsafe vehicle, window tint violation, criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drugs (first-degree misdemeanor), obstructing.

March 22

Jennifer L. Lyons, 34, 123 E. Oak St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Dalton C.W. Knapp, 40, 648 Yeoman St., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, obstructing.

James V. Green, 39, at large in Washington C.H., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass, prowling.

March 21

James V. Green, 39, at large, criminal trespass.

Carl M. Persinger, Jr., 38, 2176 Jenni Lane, domestic violence.

Tiffany S. Cole, 31, 411 E. Market St., speed.

Dustin Morris, 28, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear.

Hayden M. Jett, 18, 430 E. Paint St., underage consumption.

Rodger L. Ferguson, 27, Bloomingburg, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Zachariah Saxour, 34, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.