Off to the races at the Starting Gate

Fayette Progressive Preschool — located at the Starting Gate Building in Washington C.H. — was recently awarded a Five Star Rating through the Ohio Department of Education’s Step Up to Quality Rating system.

Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) is a five–star quality rating and improvement process administered by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. SUTQ recognizes and promotes learning and development programs that meet quality program standards that exceed licensing health and safety regulations.

The Step Up To Quality Program Standards include four domains: Learning and Development, Administrative and Leadership Practices, Staff Qualifications and Professional Development, and Family and Community Partnerships. After a thorough review of paperwork and an on-site visit, Fayette Progressive Preschool was awarded the maximum award of five stars.

Fayette Progressive Preschool, a part of the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities, prides itself on the community it is a part of and would like to thank its community partners, local school districts and other members of the county Board of DD for their continued support and opportunities the school is able to offer students based on these relationships. Fayette Progressive’s state evaluator commented how wonderful it was that the community was so involved in the school’s program and that it is lucky to have such support.

Fayette Progressive Preschool offers preschool programming to students with disabilities as well as typically developing peer models, ages 3 to 5. The program allows students to grow and learn in a safe and comfortable preschool environment where they are encouraged to explore the world around them and learn from each other.

If you are interested in finding out more about your child being a part of Fayette Progressive Preschool’s Five Star program, please call the school at (740)335-1391 and speak with Brenda or Jamie.

Fayette Progressive Preschool recently received a five-star rating from the Ohio Department of Education’s Step Up to Quality Rating system. Pictured are Violet Sims (green star), Declan Sims (orange star), Sawyer Sims (yellow star), Austin Davis (yellow star), Riley Stewart (pink star), with Jamie Roe behind the sign. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_IMG_8811.jpg Fayette Progressive Preschool recently received a five-star rating from the Ohio Department of Education’s Step Up to Quality Rating system. Pictured are Violet Sims (green star), Declan Sims (orange star), Sawyer Sims (yellow star), Austin Davis (yellow star), Riley Stewart (pink star), with Jamie Roe behind the sign. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_IMG_8805.jpg

Fayette Progressive Preschool awarded a five-star rating