Fayette YMCA to hold youth soccer league

The Fayette County Family YMCA is now taking registration for Youth Spring Soccer for YMCA members and non-members.

League play is for boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grades. All games will be played on Saturday and teams will practice once during the week. Registration deadline is April 9, with the season beginning April 23.

“Rookies Soccer” is for boys and girls ages 3-5. Rookies Soccer introduces the basic skills of soccer in a fun, non-competitive environment. The registration deadline is April 16 with practices beginning Monday, April 23.

All outdoor YMCA youth sports take place on 18 acres of athletic field space made possible by donations, materials, and labor contributed by generous community members. With drain tile throughout, the fields are well utilized by YMCA camps and sports and other youth sports organizations.

For more information, contact Jerrod Ralph at 740-335-0477.