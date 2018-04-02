Columbus rock festival lineup announced

COLUMBUS — Single-day tickets still remain for the 12th-annual three-day rock and metal festival, Rock on the Range to be held at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus May 18-20.

Event organizers announced last week the daily lineups of artists for the festival that draws each year more than 100,000 music fans.

Tool, in one of its few North American shows this year, will headline the final day of the festival on Sunday, May 20. Alice in Chains will be the headline act on Friday, May 18, with Avenged Sevenfold the top act Saturday, May 19.

The three-day weekend passes for the event are sold out. A limited number of single day general admission field ($129 plus fees) and stadium tickets ($79 plus fees) are on sale at www.RockOnTheRange.com.

The daily band lineup (subject to change) for Rock On The Range is as follows:

Friday, May 18: Alice In Chains, A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin, Machine Gun Kelly, Greta Van Fleet, Underoath, Body Count, Quicksand, 10 Years, The Bronx, Emmure, Power Trip, Hawthorne Heights, Turnstile, Senses Fail, The Fever 333, Dance Gavin Dance, I See Stars, Mutoid Man, Spirit Animal.

Saturday, May 19: Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Sour, Three Days Grace, Bullet For My Valentine, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, Tech N9ne, Trivium, Andrew W.K., Atreyu, Miss May I, New Years Day, From Ashes To New, Stick To Your Guns, Cane Hill, Wilson, Grandson, My Ticket Home, Like Moth To Flames, Them Evils.

Sunday, May 20: Tool, Godsmack, BABYMETAL, Stone Temple Pilots, The Used, I Prevail, Baroness, Yelawolf, Code Orange, Red Sun Rising, Anti-Flag, We Came As Romans, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Like A Storm, Toothgrinder, Shaman’s Harvest, Shim, Stitched Up Heart, Joyous Wolf.

In addition to three stages of music, Rock On The Range features national and local comedy talent in the ROTR Rolling Rock Comedy Tent, led by J.B. Smoove, Trae Crowder, and Big Jay Oakerson. The Rock On The Range comedy lineup also features Taylor Tomlinson, Yannis Pappas and Tim Dillon, along with Jason Banks, Jake Iannarino, Zach Martina, Bill Squire, Chad Zumock, Tom Dustin, Jay Armstrong and Aaron Kleiber.

Rock On The Range is produced by AEG Presents and Danny Wimmer Presents, and brought to you in part by Monster Energy.

The bands Tool and Babymetal (pictured at the festival in 2015) will be featured Sunday, May 20, the final day of the three-day Rock on the Range music festival in Columbus, organizers announced Tuesday.