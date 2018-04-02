Posted on by

Fayette Christian third quarter honor roll

,

Submitted article

Fayette Christian School recently released the third quarter honor roll:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All A’s):

First grade: Jonah Burns, Shepard Layman, Andrew Peterson, Chloe Russell and Colt Whitaker.

Second grade: Corbyn Nolt.

Third grade: Zaylee Arrington, Casey Bumpus, Shelby Bumpus, Elyse Day and Victoria Peterson.

Fourth grade: Aaron Barker, Scarlett Cockerill, Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano, Madison Flemens, Gabrielle Gibbs and Keziah Knepp.

Sixth grade: Allison Barker, Brady Bumpus and Walker Hill.

Regular Honor Roll (All A’s & B’s):

First grade: Abrielle Baldwin, Gibson Cockerill, Micah Coole, Noah Massie, Dean McNeil, Toby Pickerill and Isaiah Trenner.

Second grade: Colton Durose, Nathaniel Forsythe and Mia Hanners.

Third grade: McKenna Baldwin and Luke Granger.

Fourth grade: Katelyn Bock and Cade Whitaker.

Fifth grade: Aden Taylor.

HIGH SCHOOL:

Principal’s Honor Roll (All A’s):

Seventh grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Hannah Fuller, Letisha Knepp, Ryleigh Tooill and Luke Wright.

Eighth grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter.

Ninth grade: Kirsten Havens, Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi.

Tenth grade: Nicholas Epifano, Grace Sheeter and Christopher Tooill.

Eleventh grade: Taylor Brown, Macie Riley and Jenna Sams.

Twelfth grade: Noah Gibbs, Summer Hurles, McKenzie Riley, Aaron Turner and Hannah Turner.

Regular Honor Roll (All A’s & B’s):

Seventh grade: Drew Pontious and Luke Turner.

Eighth grade: Katelynn Crichton.

Tenth grade: Lane Hufford and Nicholas Speakman.

Eleventh grade: Grace Ernst, Spencer Hanusik and Michael Miller.

Twelfth grade: Cheyenne Williams.

Submitted article

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU