Fayette Christian third quarter honor roll

Fayette Christian School recently released the third quarter honor roll:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All A’s):
First grade: Jonah Burns, Shepard Layman, Andrew Peterson, Chloe Russell and Colt Whitaker.
Second grade: Corbyn Nolt.
Third grade: Zaylee Arrington, Casey Bumpus, Shelby Bumpus, Elyse Day and Victoria Peterson.
Fourth grade: Aaron Barker, Scarlett Cockerill, Jacob Crichton, Luisa Epifano, Madison Flemens, Gabrielle Gibbs and Keziah Knepp.
Sixth grade: Allison Barker, Brady Bumpus and Walker Hill.
Regular Honor Roll (All A’s & B’s):
First grade: Abrielle Baldwin, Gibson Cockerill, Micah Coole, Noah Massie, Dean McNeil, Toby Pickerill and Isaiah Trenner.
Second grade: Colton Durose, Nathaniel Forsythe and Mia Hanners.
Third grade: McKenna Baldwin and Luke Granger.
Fourth grade: Katelyn Bock and Cade Whitaker.
Fifth grade: Aden Taylor.
HIGH SCHOOL:
Principal’s Honor Roll (All A’s):
Seventh grade: Nathaniel Crichton, Hannah Fuller, Letisha Knepp, Ryleigh Tooill and Luke Wright.
Eighth grade: Emily Barker, Makenna Granger and Megan Sheeter.
Ninth grade: Kirsten Havens, Cherokee Lofino and Lilly Russi.
Tenth grade: Nicholas Epifano, Grace Sheeter and Christopher Tooill.
Eleventh grade: Taylor Brown, Macie Riley and Jenna Sams.
Twelfth grade: Noah Gibbs, Summer Hurles, McKenzie Riley, Aaron Turner and Hannah Turner.
Regular Honor Roll (All A’s & B’s):
Seventh grade: Drew Pontious and Luke Turner.
Eighth grade: Katelynn Crichton.
Tenth grade: Lane Hufford and Nicholas Speakman.
Eleventh grade: Grace Ernst, Spencer Hanusik and Michael Miller.
Twelfth grade: Cheyenne Williams.
