Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:
State of Ohio
Autumn N. Rodriguez, Lewis Center, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Timothy D. Taylor, Mount Sterling, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Edward J. Lowry, Dayton, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
John K. Williams Jr., 2776 Bulldog Court, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jared W. Drewes, Cincinnati, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Donald C. Lute Jr. Greenfield, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Atemnkeng Agendia Fontem, Cincinnati, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Al L. Willis, Cleveland, 99/65 speed, fine $150, court costs $110, case was waived by defendant.
Sean R. Conners, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
William F. Anderson, Winchester, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Phillip E. Hutchinson, 1107 Country Club Court, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Derek Byers, Peebles, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Sean D. McCain, Orient, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Geremy Bailey, Hamersville, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned; defendant passed test BAC, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.
Daniel Nallapu, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Dustin A. Ruth, 428 Gregg Street, 74/55 fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Joe W. Teagardner, New Holland, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Senthilkumar Ramiya Desikan, Dublin, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Gavin R. Mallow, Greenfield, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Christopher L. Parrish, 328 Jamison Road, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Scott M. Barger, Dayton, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jessie L. Barnes III, Sulligent, Ala., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Carolyn F. Watson II, Athens, Ala., 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Rykki Tate, Xenia, Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $140.
Mikkal G. Johnson, Butler, Ky, marijuana less than 200 grams, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant pled guilty.
Jesse Black, Dayton, marijuana less than 200 grams, fine $150, court costs $125.
Thomas A. Atwood, Bloomingburg, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $125, charge amended from possession of drug paraphernalia, defendant pled no contest, defendant found guilty.
Thomas A. Atwood, Bloomingburg, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $91, defendant found guilty, fine $150 and court costs.
Alyssa C. Matacia, Mason, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $140, payment is due no later than 14 days from the date of entry.
Robin A. Rader, Big Pine, Calif., 86/70 speed fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Max D. Stewart, Frankfort, Ohio, 60/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135 suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.
Nicholas L. Mitchell, Seaman, Ohio, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Mekena A. Mason, Jeffersonville driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Heather R. Huening, Milford, Ohio, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Zachary D. Seaman, Pickerington, Ohio, 91/70 speed fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.
Paul L. Bethel, Bainbridge, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court cost $130, case was waived by defendant.
Robert I. Bluck, Frankfort, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Mollie Hackworth, 703 Yeoman Street, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Angela E. Appiah, Mansfield, Ohio, 75/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, charge amended from 90/70 to 75/70, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days and no points.
Ian L. Conley, Columbus, 75/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, upon motion of State, charge amended from 86/70, defendant pled guilty per agreement, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days and no points.
Nicholas D. Bubash, West Chester, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Stephen S. Breining, Wilmington, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
