Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Autumn N. Rodriguez, Lewis Center, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy D. Taylor, Mount Sterling, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Edward J. Lowry, Dayton, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John K. Williams Jr., 2776 Bulldog Court, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jared W. Drewes, Cincinnati, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donald C. Lute Jr. Greenfield, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Atemnkeng Agendia Fontem, Cincinnati, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Al L. Willis, Cleveland, 99/65 speed, fine $150, court costs $110, case was waived by defendant.

Sean R. Conners, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

William F. Anderson, Winchester, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Phillip E. Hutchinson, 1107 Country Club Court, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Derek Byers, Peebles, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Sean D. McCain, Orient, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Geremy Bailey, Hamersville, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned; defendant passed test BAC, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Daniel Nallapu, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin A. Ruth, 428 Gregg Street, 74/55 fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joe W. Teagardner, New Holland, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Senthilkumar Ramiya Desikan, Dublin, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gavin R. Mallow, Greenfield, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher L. Parrish, 328 Jamison Road, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Scott M. Barger, Dayton, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessie L. Barnes III, Sulligent, Ala., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Carolyn F. Watson II, Athens, Ala., 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rykki Tate, Xenia, Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $140.

Mikkal G. Johnson, Butler, Ky, marijuana less than 200 grams, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant pled guilty.

Jesse Black, Dayton, marijuana less than 200 grams, fine $150, court costs $125.

Thomas A. Atwood, Bloomingburg, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $125, charge amended from possession of drug paraphernalia, defendant pled no contest, defendant found guilty.

Thomas A. Atwood, Bloomingburg, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $91, defendant found guilty, fine $150 and court costs.

Alyssa C. Matacia, Mason, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $140, payment is due no later than 14 days from the date of entry.

Robin A. Rader, Big Pine, Calif., 86/70 speed fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Max D. Stewart, Frankfort, Ohio, 60/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135 suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Nicholas L. Mitchell, Seaman, Ohio, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mekena A. Mason, Jeffersonville driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Heather R. Huening, Milford, Ohio, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary D. Seaman, Pickerington, Ohio, 91/70 speed fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Paul L. Bethel, Bainbridge, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court cost $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert I. Bluck, Frankfort, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Mollie Hackworth, 703 Yeoman Street, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Angela E. Appiah, Mansfield, Ohio, 75/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, charge amended from 90/70 to 75/70, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days and no points.

Ian L. Conley, Columbus, 75/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, upon motion of State, charge amended from 86/70, defendant pled guilty per agreement, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days and no points.

Nicholas D. Bubash, West Chester, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Stephen S. Breining, Wilmington, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.