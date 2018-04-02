Fayette/Madison Co. PERI receives legislative update

Twenty people met at the Fayette County Commission on Aging for the bi-monthly meeting of the Fayette/Madison County Public Employee Retirees Inc. on March 28.

President Sylvia Hildreth opened activities and asked everyone to stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance. The president introduced State of Ohio Representative Gary Scherer, representative from Pickaway, Ross and Fayette counties. He came to talk about State Bill 413 of which he was a sponsor. He was happy to inform the group that State Bill 413 did not pass and the COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) will remain the way it is scheduled to be. There were a lot of questions concerning retirement with the state. Most of which could be answered by Representative Scherer or Hildreth.

Jeanne Immell gave the secretary’s report. Connie Watson gave the treasurer’s report. Jim Essman, legislative chairman, wanted to recognize the fact that House Bill 413 had not passed in the House and credited success for that to the OPERI members’ negative response to the House Bill. He encouraged everyone to be on his chapter list to inform them of events which need to be disputed.

In the president’s report, Sylvia reminded everyone that Towers Watson One Exchange, which handles our health care situation, has changed its name to Via Benefits. She warned everyone not to not throw away mail received from Via Benefits. We have received membership lists for Fayette and Madison counties from PERI. Sylvia reminded everyone that in order to join the local chapter you need to be in the state PERI. If you aren’t, then you are still welcome to come to the local chapter for the meetings and information but you can’t vote. The president encouraged everyone to join the state PERI.

In new business, the president informed everyone of the District Annual Meeting. It will be in the OCSEA Offices on Polaris Parkway on June 11, 2018. We will have more information at our May meeting. Several people signed up right away.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, May 23. Those present were Ronald Coe, Luella Puckett, Janice Bobst, Carol Williams, Suzanne Turner, John Peterson, Jeanne Immell, Penny Johnson, Jim Essman, Carolyn Essman, Randy Miller, Marcia Baird, Patty Barton, Marilee Peterson, Cathie Littleton, Denna Morgan, Bonnie Kellenberger, Sylvia Schneider, Connie Watson, Sylvia Hildreth and Ron Burkhard.

The next speaker will be Andrea Bussert from Association Member Benefits Advisors to provide information on benefits available through OPERS permission.