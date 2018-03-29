Record-Herald announces Spring Sports Preview

The daffodils are in bloom, April showers have arrived a few days early, robins are building their nests and starting their families.

Spring is here and for high school sports, this means plenty of fresh air, sunshine (hopefully more often than not) and lots of athletic competition.

The Record-Herald is pleased to announce its annual Spring Sports Preview that is being inserted in Saturday’s edition.

The 2018 preview has articles on Miami Trace High School’s and Washington High School’s track, boys tennis, softball and baseball teams and includes team pictures and schedules for those sports as well.

We at the Record-Herald hope you will enjoy the special section and get out and support the youth of Fayette County this spring and all year ‘round.