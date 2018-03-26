R-H’s Bunton wins two AP awards Saturday

Record-Herald reporter Ashley Bunton won two awards Saturday at the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition in Columbus.

In the Division I competition, which includes newspapers with a daily circulation up to 7,999, Bunton collected the first place award for “Best Business Writer” and the second place award for “Best Columnist.”

Sixty-four daily newspapers submitted 1,922 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2017.

Entries were judged by editors from The Detroit News, Division V; Digital First Media, Troy, Michigan, Division IV; the La Porte (Indiana) Herald-Argus and the Traverse City (Michigan) Record-Eagle, Division III; the Niagara-Gazette, Niagara Falls, New York and the Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; the Petoskey (Michigan) News-Review and the Ludington (Michigan) Daily News, Division I.

“We are very happy that Ashley’s stellar work was recognized by The Associated Press,” said Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter. “Ashley has contributed greatly to our success, and she is now part of a long tradition of award-winning journalists at our publication.”

Bunton thanked the community and the Record-Herald staff for the opportunities she’s received.

“The community and the Record-Herald staff gave me incredible opportunities to report diverse stories in Fayette County. The awards truly represent the diverse voices of people who courageously and openly shared their journeys with me in 2017,” said Bunton. “Now more than ever it is urgent that all people bound together by democracy remain vigilant in upholding an open community press that reflects important issues shaping the future of our republic.”

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

