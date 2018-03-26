Bloomingburg man charged with assaulting deputy

A Bloomingburg man is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $5,000 bond for allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting a deputy.

Rodger L. Ferguson, 27, of 1950 Brock Road, was walking home on March 20 after he allegedly committed a theft at the Sunoco on State Route 38. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Howard Wood was dispatched to the area of Brock Road and State Route 38 in Paint Township, according to reports.

At around 7:30 p.m., Wood encountered Ferguson, who was identified by his social security number. When Ferguson’s information was relayed to the FCSO dispatch, it was found that he had three warrants for his arrest, according to reports.

Wood informed Ferguson he was under arrest and told him to place his hands behind his back. Ferguson reportedly refused to cooperate and he tried to pull away from the deputy. Wood took Ferguson to the ground and pinned him, but Ferguson was able to wrestle himself free and got back to his feet, authorities said.

Ferguson then allegedly struck the deputy, knocked him to the ground and fled from the area. Additional deputies arrived to search the area but were unable to locate Ferguson.

Following further investigation, an arrest warrant for assault on a peace officer, a felony of the fourth degree, was then issued.

On March 21, the U.S. Marshal’s Office Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), with the assistance of local deputies, were able to apprehend Ferguson at his 1950 Brock Road home. He was allegedly hiding in a rear bedroom closet when he was found. Ferguson also reportedly resisted arrest before he was captured.

No injuries were suffered during the arrest, according to authorities.

Along with assaulting a peace officer, Ferguson was charged with theft, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and escape — all misdemeanor counts.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

