BRUCE EDWARD LANDRUM, age 61, of Leesburg, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 4:00 a.m. surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 7, 1956 in Franklin County to Charles Edward and Norma Jean Williams Landrum. He was a 1974 graduate of Miami Trace High School and later graduated from DeVry University. Bruce was currently employed at Fives Machining Systems Incorporated, previously Cincinnati Milacron, as a sales project engineer. He and his wife had been attended church at The Gathering Place in Washington CH. Bruce was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed doing gardening, fishing, hunting, old cars, gun collecting, and most importantly, being with his family.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Robert Dale Johnson.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa Lynn Johnson Landrum, whom he married on July 21, 1978; his children, Ian (Mandy) Landrum, and Kristin (Dillon Jones) Landrum; siblings, Valerie (Bill) Jordan, Pamela (Jeff) Kersey, Cindy (Denny) Miller, and Kevin (Cheryl) Landrum; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Deanna) Johnson, Becky (Steve) Babjak, and Rick (Stephanie) Johnson; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Johnson; special nephews, Doug (Toni) Speakman, and Jeff

(Lori) Speakman; and his loving feline companion, Mia Mae. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bible Baptist Temple, 4361 St Rt 41 NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. In keeping with Mr. Landrum’s wishes, cremation will take place after the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com