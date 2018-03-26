Outstanding Young Farmers honored by Peterson

COLUMBUS—State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) recently recognized Nick and Sunny Cummings for being named 2018 National Outstanding Young Farmers by the Outstanding Farmers of America.

“It was an honor to have my friends and fellow farmers, Nick and Sunny, join us during session so we could recognize their hard work and dedication to farming and agriculture,” said Peterson. “The future of Ohio and agriculture is in good hands with young couples like the Cummings.”

The Outstanding Farmers of America is comprised of past nominees of the Outstanding Young Farmer Program. The group is designed to facilitate the sharing of ideas and friendship that encourages excellence and involvement in agriculture and the local, state and national community.

Four national winners were selected from a group of 10 finalists for the award based on their progress in an agricultural career, extent of soil and water conservation practices, and contributions to the well-being of the community, state and nation.

Nick Cummings credits his involvement in 4-H and FFA with cultivating an interest in agriculture that would lead to his future career. When a local farmer gave him a job moving wagons of grain from the field to the grain bins at age 16, he knew that somehow he would become a first-generation farmer.

At 17, Nick convinced a local banker to loan him enough money to buy a baler. In paying back that loan, he established a relationship with an ag lender that he maintains today. He rented his first 25 acres at age 19, and he now raises corn, soybeans, wheat, hay and feeder cattle on nearly 2,000 acres.

His wife, Sunny, grew up on a multi-generational farm. In addition to her job as an elementary teacher and duties as a mom to Tyler, Hannah and Hayden, she manages the finances on the farm.

Nick has maintained and improved surface drains and three different waterways on his acreage, and he has tilled 350 acres. Given his background, it is not surprising that Nick prioritizes giving back to youth agricultural programs. For the past 10 years, he has worked with the local FFA alumni and youth to hold a consignment equipment auction to fund-raise for scholarships to further the students’ agricultural careers. He is also active with the Ohio Farm Bureau, Corn and Wheat Growers Association, and his church.

