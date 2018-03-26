FCHHA names 2018 award winners

The Fayette County Harness Horseman Association (FCHHA) Banquet was held on Thursday, March 15, at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in the Mahan Building.

An open bar during social hour was followed by a delicious meal catered by the Willow. After dinner, TC Lane from the United States Trotting Association (USTA) gave updates on what was happening in the horse racing world.

Following Lane, Alexis Schwartz and Rick Martindale handed out awards to all the 2018 winners. The winners were:

Three-year-old colt pace: first place Lovely Feelin, owners Bret Schwartz, Brian Larrick and Ron Glover, trainer Bret Schwartz; and second place Sidalicious, owner James Hess, trainer Brian Haynes.

Three-year-old filly pace: first place Come What May, owners Crawford Racing of Ohio, trainer Gary Crawford; and second place Poor Ann, owner Walter Fister, LLC, trainer Jeff Smith.

Four-years and up mare pace: first place Naked by Nine, owner Dennis Shaner, trainer Mark Winters; and second place Ride a Cowboy, owner James Hess, trainer Brian Haynes.

Four-years and up horse pace: first place Buckethead Fred, owners Jim Everhart and Kathy Smith, trainer Jeff Smith; and second place Holy Chip, owner James Hess, trainer Bryan Haynes.

Two-year-old colt trot: first place Home Run Trot, owners Jim Everhart, Kathy Smith and Charles Young, trainer Jeff Smith; and second place Boy Number One, owner Donald Roberts, trainer Chad Moore.

Two-year-old filly trot: first place Tuesday Night Live, owner Steve C. Moore, trainer Steve C. Moore; and second place BELLESVICTORYSONG, owner Theodore Black, trainer Mark Winters.

Four-year and up trot (tie): first place winners Fusion Man, owner TDTROT, LLC, trainer Jeff Smith; and Body of Work, owner Kathy Smith, trainer Jeff Smith; and second place Tinder, owner Walter Fister, LLC, trainer Jeff Smith.

Out of county trained horses (2-year-old filly trot): first place Lunetta, owners Carol Cramer and Terrax, trainer Scott Morgan.

Out of county trained horses (3-year-old filly trot): first place I like Purple, owner Carol Cramer, trainer Scott Morgan.

The 2017 UDRS Champions were Charles Bolen in first place and Chad Moore in second place. The 2017 UTRS Champions were Bret Schwartz in first place and Brian Haynes in second place.

Following the awards, door prizes were handed out by Dr. Robert Schwartz.

During the recent Fayette County Harness Horseman Association, the 2018 award winners were named. Kneeling (L to R): Carol Cramer, Denny Shaner, Tyler Smith (Maevyn Smith on shoulders) and Jeff Smith. Middle row (L to R): Dean Glispie, Cindy Drake, Dan Drake, Kathy Smith, Jim Everhart, Mrs. Everhart, Jack Redman, Connie Moore, Ron Glover and Vicky Crawford. Back row (L to R): Bret Schwartz, Carol Winters and Gary Crawford.