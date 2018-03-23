WMS names March Students of the Month

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for March. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Olivia Wayne, Chloe Lovett, Allison Clay, Jacob Michael, Morgan Cartwright, Principal Mr. Wayne, Tyrena Cowman, Gabe Tayese and Makenna Knisley. Not pictured: Gianna McManus.

