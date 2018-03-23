Crimes & Traffic

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Village of Bloomingburg

Teresa L. Frank, Bloomingburg, theft, fine $100, court costs $221, defendant sentenced to 60 days jail, suspend 60 days jail, probation for 1 year, provide 80 hours community service work, stay out of Pettit’s, restitution to be determined by probation department.

Village of Jeffersonville

Ronda L. Baker, Jeffersonville, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Laryssa J. Williams, Stout, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $75, court costs $218, upon motion of village of Jeffersonville, the charge was amended from domestic violence to disorderly conduct, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Wanda L. McCoy, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, fine $75, court costs $193, charge amended from domestic violence to disorderly conduct, sentenced 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Timothy J. Williams Jr., Jeffersonville, domestic violence threat, court costs $230, now comes the State of Ohio, City of Washington by and through counsel, moves court for order dismissing the above-captioned, victim refused to testify, wants charge dismissed, upon payment of court costs, dismiss case upon motion, dismiss without prejudice.

Steven L. Cordell, Jamestown, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Graham M. Roberts, 708 E. Temple Street, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Jordan L. Burson, Springfield, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125.

Melissa L. Bell, Bloomingburg, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Clay Allen, Jeffersonville, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Michael J. Lester, Grove City, Ohio, fishing without a license, fine $50, court costs $125, suspend $25 if defendant obtains fishing license within 30 days and pays fine.

Chad A. Carr, 94 Jamison Road, Lot 136, littering, fine $50, court costs $165, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Timothy D. Lowe, 1226 South Main Street, littering, fine $50, court costs $140, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Tyler R. Stewart, Leesburg, taking deer illegally, defendant to pay $80 processing fee and $500 to Ohio Department of Natural Resources by Dec. 8, 2017, no costs, firearm to be returned to defendant after payment.

Jordy R. Young, Columbus, littering, fine $50, court costs $135.46.

Jordy R. Young, Columbus, possession of marijuana, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

State of Ohio

Isaiah W. Arias, Leesburg, marijuana less than 200 grams, fine $150, court costs $125.

Jared S. Keith, Medina, Ohio, marijuana less than 200 grams, fine $150, court costs $125.

Samantha M. Sahr, Columbus, 98/70 speed, fine $120, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Tapasvi Kanumuru, Crestwood, Ky., 93/70 speed, fine $120, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Jennifer L. Shears, 526 East Market Street, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David D. Meyers, Greenfield, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James M. Hutchinson, Mount Sterling, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Danielle M. Rhoads, 717 Brown Street, 75/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Jeremiah J. Cook, 1020 East Temple Street, operator’s license forfeiture, child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from no operator’s license, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by April 1, 2018.

Isha Das, Massillon, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $120, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Jared S. Keith, Medina, Ohio, 103/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Joshua G. Mick, 318 Rawlings Street, operating vehicle under the influence/alcohol/drug, fine $375, court costs $145, sentenced 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years, 72-hour program permitted in lieu of jail by March 1, 2018, operator’s license suspended for 12 months beginning Aug. 26, 2017, driving privileges effective Nov. 2, 2017.

Joshua G. Mick, 318 Rawlings Street, headlights, case dismissed per agreement.

Atajma A. Criss-Felton, North Las Vegas, Nev., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael A. Marcum, Galena, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cassie M. Roberts, Sedalia, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Luc A. Rice, Sylvania, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rachel A. Brobeck, 1002 Golfview Drive, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Douglas K. Rhoads, Alpharetta, Ga., 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christina N. Casanova, Canonsburg, Pa., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Riley J. Evanichko, Mount Sterling, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rakesh Pulipaka, Edison, N.J., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Roberta Conrad, New Castle, Pa., 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caroline M. Blackburn, Cincinnati, 85/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy A. Combs, Columbus, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mark E. Mitchell, Hillsboro, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.