Choral Society to hold concert this Sunday

As the season of Lent moves toward Holy Week and Christian believers prepare to celebrate God’s love in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, music plays a large role in the telling of that important story.

The Fayette County Choral Society will be presenting a concert of sacred choral music highlighting the theme, “What Wondrous Love,” this Sunday. The choir is directed by Richard Glass, accompanied by David Penwell, and will be joined by the Clarion Ringers Bell Choir from First Presbyterian Church and sax soloist, Mike Jenks.

“As I told my church choir, we always do this sacred concert this time of year, somewhere near Easter,” Glass said. “It is just a concert of music that we think will help folks or inspire folks, and set the tone for holy week next week. This is a concert of inspirational music from familiar hymns and other sacred songs to gospel music and even some unfamiliar songs. It will be a large variety of inspirational music for this time of the year.”

The concert will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Washington C.H. and will begin at 3 p.m. Although there is no admission charge, a free-will offering will be taken. The entire community is cordially invited to join the choral society for this concert of music sharing “God’s wondrous love.”

“The songs all center around this idea of ‘What Wondrous Love,’” Glass said. “There will be music that people are familiar with, but there should be some things that are new for them as well. I think all of the singers, if not most of the group, live in Fayette County. A lot of them have been singing in the group for awhile. This time we have three high school students performing with us and we have members all the way up to 80-years-old. It really is a broad range of singers. For me as a director, the biggest thing is finding music that speaks to people. Whether it speaks to the singer or the audience or it is just fun, we always enjoy putting these concerts together and presenting to the community.”

The Fayette Co. Choral Society was established in 1975 by a group of singers whose primary mission was to provide an opportunity for local singers to join together to bring quality choral music to the community. The group has been carrying out that mission with the annual “Fayette Christmas” concert with the community band, a concert of sacred music in March, and ending the season with a concert of lighter music at the end of May.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

