Creative Court House hosts ‘Craftapalooza’

Craftapalooza, hosted by Creative Court House (CCH), will return to the Washington Middle School (WMS) this Saturday for the community to enjoy.

According to the president of the organization, Mandy Miller, CCH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the arts to the forefront of Fayette County to revitalize the community and strengthen relationships. CCH is committed to providing classes, workshops and community events in a wide variety of artistic mediums at affordable prices without sacrificing quality.

For the past several years, CCH has hosted a Craftapalooza during the spring time and invites both artisans and residents to join in for a day of crafts and vendors. The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive a “swag bag” with items from many vendors. These is no admission fee, but “CCH will have amazing vendors, direct sellers, concessions, kids’ crafts, and the Easter Bunny will be sitting for pictures from noon until 3 p.m.” according to the event Facebook site.

“Craftapalooza is the largest fundraiser for Creative Court House,” Miller said during an interview Thursday. “We have been going strong for three years. We offer kids and adults craft events. Monthly we have a free kids’ craft day on the first Saturday every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. We also offer a lot of different classes like painting, cake decorating and photography. This year for Craftapalooza we have 96 vendor spaces filled. The event is free, but we will accept donations during the event.”

Currently, vendors signed on to attend are Scentsy, FierceAccents, doTERRA Essential oils, Papparazzi, Pink Zebra, Norwex, Buckeye Bows, Hunny Bunny Hollow, Lynn Riggs, Pamela Wolfe, LL and JT Creations, Pampered Chef, Drunken Aunt Wendy Designs, Calvin Body Works, Little Hiker Bird, Nana’s Microwavable Cozi’s, Rita’s Designs, 2 Junkin’ Gypsies ~ Gypsy Jewels, Body Key by NutriLite, Candles by Brenda, Debbie Hetherington – Photos with Heart, KISS-N-Tell, Butterfly Creek Preserve, Dellatay Natural Boutique, Lilla Rose, Deadwood Wiresmith, Unique Hand Creations, LAMP Light Crafts, MAD Furniture Finds, Nelly Cuddles, Agnes & Dora by Beautifully ME LLC, Crafty Old Ladies, Fizzwick’s Handcrafted Candles & Gifts, Tatum Miller, Color Street, Four Ruths and a Hammer, Darling Delaney’s Bows, That’s Sew Chick Creations, Vandemark Designs, Treasured Memories, The Village Homestead, Sisters Primitive Treasures, Patsiam, TLC Crafts, Oooh Fudge, Homemaker Made, Bleacher Boss Boutique, Old Farm Creations, Vintage Barns and Farmhouse Charms, Burlap & Ribbon, Bath Fitter, Jennifer’s Crafts, Dannaher Designs, Homemaker Made, Damsel in Defense, Keep Collective, Success By Health, Dresses By Grandma, Earth Inspired Pottery, de.constructed, 4 Legs and A Tail Pet Bakery, The Pink Posy, Chalk n Fabric Chalk Couture, Bath of Luxury, Paint with Pam Party, Sisters Primitive Treasures, and KatPuzzi Metal Artist.

“We really want everyone to come on out, it is going to be a huge event,” Miller said. “We want to not only have you support Creative Court House, but our local artisans. So not only will you be helping Creative Court House, you are helping people in your community by supporting their art. No matter the weather we are good to go for the event Saturday, so stop out!”

The organization continues to invite volunteers as they are always needed. Whether to teach a class, help with various events or for more information, residents can contact Miller at (740) 601-3901 or email creativecourthouse@gmail.com.

The information in this article was provided by Creative Court House President Mandy Miller.

This Saturday, Craftapalooza, hosted by Creative Court House, returns to Washington Middle School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_20180322_143813.jpg This Saturday, Craftapalooza, hosted by Creative Court House, returns to Washington Middle School.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy