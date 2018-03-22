Signature HealthCARE reschedules Easter egg hunt

The Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County Easter egg hunt set for this Saturday have been rescheduled April 7.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Signature will begin the day with “Donuts with the Easter Bunny.” Following the donuts, Easter egg hunts will begin. There will be three different age categories for the hunts; infant to 3-years-old, 4 to 7-years-old and 8 to 11-years-old. Each category contains a special golden egg.

Signature invites the community to attend, 375 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House. For more information call (740) 335-9270. Signature thanks the residents, resident families and staff for donating to the event.