New Holland man indicted for abduction

A New Holland man accused of striking, choking and holding a woman against her will was indicted this month by a Fayette County grand jury on charges of abduction, domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Anthony Jay Blanton, 33, of 9308 US 22 East, Apt. C., is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $14,000 bond.

The night of Feb. 19, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was made aware of an incident that allegedly occurred at Blanton’s home earlier that day. According to reports, the New Holland Police Department arrested Blanton at around 3:30 p.m. on an active warrant out of Washington C.H. Municipal Court following an alleged domestic violence incident. Blanton was turned over to the Fayette County Jail by New Holland police at approximately 5:30 p.m. on charges of domestic violence and assault.

After the FCSO reviewed the location of the incident, it was found that the address in question is outside the New Holland village limits and falls within the jurisdiction of the FCSO, according to reports. An FCSO deputy met with New Holland police and obtained a copy of their reports and photographs taken from the scene.

An FCSO deputy then met with the alleged victim, who told authorities that at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 19, she and Blanton became involved in an argument. After arguing for awhile, the woman said that Blanton got in her face and began cursing at her, reports said. Then, Blanton allegedly grabbed her, threw her to the ground and started choking her.

The woman said she tried to get away from Blanton because she couldn’t breathe, but that Blanton continued holding her on the ground and continued choking her. As she struggled to get away, Blanton allegedly threatened to kill her and punched her in the legs and head, slapped her, pulled her by the hair across the floor, and then would hold her down again and continue to choke her, reports said. She also stated that Blanton held her arms behind her back, sat on top of her and covered her mouth because she was screaming for help, according to reports.

According to reports, the entire physical altercation lasted approximately 45 minutes to an hour, and ended just prior to her being able to get out of the house around 3:30 p.m. According to the FCSO report, the woman had marks around her neck consistent with her statement. She also had bruising starting on her shoulder, marks on her face, bruising on her leg, and an abrasion on her back.

On Feb. 22 during a follow-up interview by the FCSO with the reported victim, she said that she received four phone calls from Blanton while he was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail. Blanton had been served with a temporary protection order issued by Washington C.H. Municipal Court on Feb. 20 that prohibited him from initiating or having any contact with the woman by any means, according to reports.

Blanton was additionally charged with four counts of violating a protection order.

