Rosenberger honors 2017 Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year

COLUMBUS—Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) Wednesday presented a resolution on the House floor to honor Trooper Brittany Noah, the 2017 Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Noah was selected for her outstanding service and dedication to the patrol, including her leadership abilities, professionalism and cooperation with her supervisors, colleagues, and the public. In addition to this accomplishment, she received the 2017 Wilmington Post and Wilmington District Trooper of the Year.

“I was honored to recognize Trooper Noah’s accomplishment in House session today,” said Rosenberger. “I am especially proud that she represents the patrol post in Wilmington and know that the community and Ohio as a whole are better because of her service.”

Trooper Noah joined the OSHP in 2012 and has served at the Wilmington Post ever since.

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) recently honored the 2017 Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper of the Year Brittany Noah. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_20180321-DSC_2988.jpg Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) recently honored the 2017 Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper of the Year Brittany Noah.