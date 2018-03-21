FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 18

Mary Cox, 25, Washington C.H., speed.

Darian Dillon, 41, Washington C.H., speed.

Andrew Lemaster, 19, Greenfield, failure to control.

March 17

Malcolm Lucas, 30, Rochester, NY, disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Shawn Allen, 48, Washington C.H., failure to control.

March 16

Jason Moore, 33, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Sanderson, 23, Washington C.H., receiving stolen property, illegal use of benefits, possession of criminal tools.

Timothy Brown, 26, Washington C.H., burglary.

Jeremiah Hall, 30, Washington C.H., tampering with evidence.

Anthony Blanton, 34, Washington C.H., abduction.

Katherine Frederick, 31, Washington C.H., assault.

Anthony Lebeau, 43, Washington C.H., resisting arrest, misconduct at an emergency.

March 15

Robert Moreton, 33, Sabina, aggravated possession of drugs.

Nicolette Reiterman, 59, Washington C.H., speed.

Jason Estep, 43, Westerville, speed.

Kimberly Henry, 43, Jeffersonville, speed.

March 14

Sharon Carner, 22, Washington C.H, failure to appear.

Arlean Brown, 18, Chicago, Ill., theft.

Charyelle Berry, 18, Cleveland, theft.

Kristin Everhart, 32, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

March 13

Justin Creed, 33, Washington C.H., turn signal violation, possession of drug abuse instruments (two counts).

Melinda Ash, 49, Washington C.H., speed.

Marlene Ceo, 51, Hillsboro, speed.

Keisha Ryan, 23, Washington C.H., speed.

Tomi Knisley, 26, Washington C.H., speed.

March 12

Brian Duncan, 43, Greenfield, probation violation.

Jay Mossbarger, 61, Washington C.H., failure to yield.

John Melvin, 83, Bloomingburg, failure to control.

Brad Card, 44, Jeffersonville, domestic violence.

Nicholas Hart, 29, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs.

Tiffany Clifton, 25, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

William Gregg, 27, Sabina, receiving stolen property.

Shannen Royer, 31, Sabina, receiving stolen property.

March 11

Jane Dennehy, 58, Washington C.H., OVI, marked lanes.

Howard Roden, 76, Washington C.H., domestic violence.

March 10

Troy Baker, 21, Washington C.H., OVI, non-compliance suspension, failure to control, fictitious registration, child endangering.

Cameretha Brown, 31, Cincinnati, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Ronald Ashmore, 56, Huber Heights, violation of protection order.

Mical Starr, 25, Columbus, speed.

Jamie Pack, 25, Jeffersonville, speed, expired operator’s license.

March 9

Krystal Burton, 32, Washington C.H., failure to control, driving under suspension.

Donald Suttles, 54, Chillicothe, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin.

Larry Smith, 40, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs (two counts).

Josie Miller, 22, West Union, assured clear distance.

Jessica Sigmon, 25, New Holland, failure to control, leaving the scene of an accident.

James Webb, 58, Sabina, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield left turn.

Sondry Bard, 79, Mt. Sterling, failure to yield at stop sign.

March 8

Kori Lochard, 18, St. Mary’s, assured clear distance.

Jessica Noel, 31, Washington C.H., failure to control.

Patric Gase, 21, Fostoria, failure to control.

Dawn Jackson, 41, Milledgeville, OVI, failure to control.

Rupinder Singh, 24, Bakersfield, failure to control.

March 7

Matthew Stroup, 26, Washington C.H., failure to appear for final pre-trial.

David Wilson, 34, Mt. Sterling, probation violation.

Tracie Chambers, 40, Washington C.H., endangering children (two counts), domestic violence by threats.

Cory Coburn, 24, Washington C.H., left of center, no seat belt.

March 6

Crystal Carey, 45, Washington C.H., failure to appear.

March 5

Brandon Warner, 33, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

Dakota Current, 19, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Jeremy Eggleton, 37, New Holland failure to assure clear distance ahead.

March 4

Matthew Depew, 29, Washington C.H., unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Rodger Ferguson, 27, Bloomingburg, theft (two counts).

Richard Cunningham, 51, Octa, domestic violence.

March 3

Phillip Lemaster, 29, Washington C.H., OVI, OVI refusal, assured clear distance.

Female, 11, Jeffersonville, unruly.

March 2

John Dilley, 60, Jeffersonville, probation violation.

Amiee Nelson, 41, Jeffersonville, domestic violence, failure to appear for pre-trial, failure to appear for arraignment (two counts).

Brad Card, 44, Jeffersonville, felonious assault.

Casandra Cottrell, 24, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Charles Oney, 34, Washington C.H., sexual battery (14 counts).

Jonathan Sheets, 27, Chillicothe, failure to appear.

Carol Penwell, 62, Washington C.H., speed.

Travis Gill, 37, Jeffersonville, breaking & entering, theft.

Chelsea Smith, 27, Marion, failure to control.

March 1

Jamie Morgan, 36, Washington C.H., failed to appear for court.

T Dean, 47, Jamestown, improper turn.

Rafaek Hamet, 48, Hialeah, Fla., improper turn.

Feb. 28

Carl Huggins, 57, at large, disorderly by intoxication.

David Evans, 31, Cincinnati, failure to control, driving under suspension.

Dustin Snyder, 37, New Holland, failure to control.