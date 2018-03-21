Two MTES students place in Scottish Rite essay contest

The Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus is pleased to announce the winners of the the Fayette County Scottish Rite fifth grade essay contest. The topic of the essay was, “Why my family is important to me.”

The first place winner was Maggie McMahon, daughter of Rob and Ashley McMahon and P.J. and Brittany Rodriquez. Maggie’s English and language arts teacher at Miami Trace Elementary School (MTES) is Lori Sweeney.

The second place winner is Ginny Trent, daughter of Brian and Angy Trent. Ginny’s English and language arts teacher at MTES is Christina Schingledecker.

On March 5, the winners read their essays before the annual meeting of Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus. In addition, on March 14, William E. Cupp, with the Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus, presented the students with certificates at school.

The Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus, has sponsored this contest for many years throughout the counties that it represents. The local Scottish Rite Association president is James Oughterson, of the Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge, the chaplain is Michael Funk and the secretary is Jeff Garringer, both of the New Holland Masonic Lodge, and the treasurer is Roger Duncan of the Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge.

William E. Cupp, with the Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus, presented Ginny Trent and Maggie McMahon with certificates at Miami Trace Elementary School following the Fayette County Scottish Rite fifth grade essay contest.