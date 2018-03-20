Mother reports car stolen

An Urbana man plead guilty Monday to taking his mother’s vehicle and not returning it.

Seth A. Wical, 22, Urbana, was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail for 66 days leading up to his appearance for a plea hearing Monday in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.

Wical entered a guilty plea to receiving stolen property and failure to appear, each a felony of the fourth degree. Wical faces a maximum penalty of three years in an appropriate correctional institution in sentencing on the two charges and will be sentenced May 14.

According to reports discussed by Fayette County Assistant Prosecutor John Scott, Wical’s mother reported her car stolen when Wical did not return it Aug. 2.

The vehicle was allegedly located at a residence in Fayette County. The vehicle was returned to Wical’s mother, reports said.

Wical’s mother and the state are now requesting restitution for the car in the amount of $1,635 for a 1997 Chevy Lumina, according to statements made in court. Judge Steven Beathard requested a pre-sentence investigation. The state is recommending community control in the case.

Bond was amended during Wical’s hearing and he was released from the Fayette County Jail on his own recognizance.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_Wical.jpg http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_WicalProcessed.jpg

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.