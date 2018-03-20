Opening date not set for new Sonic restaurant

Opening day for a future Sonic drive-in within the City of Washington Court House has not been set, but construction is planned to begin sometime this spring.

The new restaurant’s opening date will depend on the construction timeline, said Jake Stauffer, a partner at North Folk Holdings, Inc., in a phone interview Tuesday.

The restaurant is expected to open this summer.

North Folk Holdings took ownership March 6 of a 1.33 acre site at 403 W. Court St. that will be developed into the restaurant.

North Folk Holdings operates 35 Sonic drive-ins, primarily in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri, said Stauffer.

“We operate stores north of Cincinnati and we operate stores over around Athens, so it was kind natural within our footprint and we were shown this good piece of land in a nice-sized and attractive town,” said Stauffer.

Stauffer said he and other partners with North Folk Holdings visited Washington Court House. “We like it, we live in a small town in Missouri and it has a similar feel.”

Stauffer said a demo on the existing buildings located on the property will begin in the spring, followed by a grade to the site before construction begins.

Once open, Stauffer said employees will have the option to roller skate while delivering food to customers in the drive-in.

“A lot of our car hops do skate throughout our company, it’s up to them,” said Stauffer.

Stauffer said Sonic has been a part of American culture for a long time.

“Growing up as a high schooler, it was a place we hung out and it’s a place we take our kids now. It’s one of those brands that has good food and it’s a fun place to go,” said Stauffer.

Stauffer continued, “We love the food and we love the experience and it’s a brand that we’re proud to be part of. We’re excited to come to Washington Court House and we look forward to being part of the community.”

Stauffer said that in addition to having very good food, Sonic serves real ice cream.

“We’re very proud of our product and hopefully people will enjoy the experience,” said Stauffer.

Opening will depend on construction timeline

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

