Court Street land sold to develop new restaurant

Land transferred March 6 in downtown Washington Court House is the site of a future Sonic drive-in restaurant.

A spokesperson for Sonic said the drive-in will open this summer on West Court Street.

Four adjacent parcels of land were surveyed for the site of the new restaurant: one parcel that includes the residence of 421 W. Court St., a parcel of vacant ground on West Court Street, the parcel of land at the former Korn O’Neill Insurance Agency building at 403 W. Court St., and the parcel of land with the duplex residence at 615-617 Circle Ave.

The Fayette County Tax Map Office said those four parcels of land were re-surveyed by McCarty and Associates, LLC, in Washington C.H. into one parcel of 1.33 acres sold March 6 from LaRue Properties, Ltd., to North Folk Holdings, LLC, for $255,000.

In an email Friday, Ale Iraheta, a public relations spokesperson on behalf of Sonic, said, “The Sonic drive-in located at 403 W. Court St. in Washington Court House is scheduled to open this summer. The drive-in will feature a drive-thru and 12 drive-in stalls. We are excited to bring Sonic’s signature, personalized experience to the community of Washington Court House.”

Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen said the new restaurant fits with the community’s strategic vision for attracting and developing restaurant business in the city.

“That’s always been a focus for us that you continue to make downtown a more diverse business community and the Chamber of Commerce has been very helpful in the past couple of years,” said Denen.

Denen added that the city is aligned with the idea that small businesses are just as important as the big businesses. The city recently entered into an agreement to partner with Buxton, a data and consumer analytic company that Denen said will help the city and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce moving forward with additional small and big business economic development.

The Chamber of Commerce could not be reached for comment Friday.

The future site of a Sonic drive-in on West Court Street at Circle Avenue in Washington C.H. Four adjacent parcels of land that includes the parcel with the white duplex at 615-617 Circle Ave. (left), the parcel with the white house and blue shutters at 421 W. Court St. (center rear), and the parcel at the former Korn O'Neill Insurance Agency building at 403 W. Court St. (right), were re-surveyed into one 1.33 acre site for the planned development, said the Fayette County Tax Map Office.

Land parcels transferred March 6

