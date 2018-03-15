PCS of Clinton County partners with FRHS

Personal Center Services (PCS) of Clinton County partnered with the Fayette Regional Humane Society’s (FRHS) volunteer program this week and is planning weekly visits to help FRHS.

“I visited the humane society a couple months ago to look at the animals for adoption and asked if they would allow us to volunteer,” said Emily Wisecup, PCS staff.

According to resources, PCS of Clinton County provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute to their community and to connect closely with not only their peers, but also their friends and other dynamic and influential community members.

“We were thrilled to have the group travel to our humane society to volunteer,” said Brad Adams, FRHS outreach director and humane agent. “They assembled our adoption packages that includes treats, coupons for pet supplies, health booklets, I.D. tags and leashes.”

The FRHS also partners with Fayette County DD, which has similar goals as PCS. Fayette County DD brings some of its members to help animal care technicians with their job duties and care for the animals at the adoption center.

“Volunteers are everything to our organization. We bring in over 1,000 animals a year so our staff depends on their help and are very grateful for their valued time,” said Adams.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2 percent of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit their website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com.

