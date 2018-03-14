Two-vehicle accident blocks traffic

A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Temple and Hinde streets in Washington Court House left the road blocked Wednesday afternoon as the Washington Fire and Police departments responded to the scene. No additional information was available as of press time Wednesday.

A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Temple and Hinde streets in Washington Court House left the road blocked Wednesday afternoon as the Washington Fire and Police departments responded to the scene. No additional information was available as of press time Wednesday. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_20180314_144054.jpg A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Temple and Hinde streets in Washington Court House left the road blocked Wednesday afternoon as the Washington Fire and Police departments responded to the scene. No additional information was available as of press time Wednesday.