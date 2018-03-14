‘Restoring the Roar’ at WCH City Schools

On Monday evening, Washington Court House City Schools launched its “Restore the Roar” campaign.

The idea came from the school district’s superintendent, Thomas Bailey. Bailey said he felt the need to bring pride and spirit back to the city schools.

The evening started with an art show provided by close to 200 students. All of the art was framed, and excited parents and grandparents looked at every piece of work. Most of the art work was for sale to the public. There was plenty of food and drinks for sale, as well as the opportunity to mingle with school administrators.

According to Ben Streitenberger, middle school band director, “The arts are a valuable tool in schools. We are lucky to have such well run art programs in our schools. If a child picks up a paint brush, a sheet of music or an instrument, these are not bad habits.”

Also, an all-district “roar” concert was held consisting of choral selections from student choirs from both Cherry Hill and Belle Aire Elementary schools, the middle and the high school. All the bands played musical selections. The evening ended with all students playing or singing to Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

All money made from this event will go toward the arts programs within the Washington City Schools.

Eighth grader Brandon Johnson created this piece of Blue Lion-inspired art. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_2018031295.jpg Eighth grader Brandon Johnson created this piece of Blue Lion-inspired art. An art show provided by close to 200 students was on display during Monday’s “Restore the Roar” event. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_2018031296.jpg An art show provided by close to 200 students was on display during Monday’s “Restore the Roar” event.