Woody sent to prison after fleeing from police in stolen Jeep

A Washington Court House man who eluded police in a high speed chase and struck a sheriff’s cruiser was ordered to serve a four-year-and-three-month prison sentence.

Thirty-six-year-old Joey L. Woody appeared in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas and plead guilty to failure to comply, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced Feb. 8 to prison for two years on the charge.

An additional penalty was imposed as a judicial sanction, records show, for a total determinate term of four years and three months. The judicial sanction charge arose from Woody’s past convictions on charges in Fayette County for which he had been released from prison and was under supervision with the Adult Parole Authority at the time the high speed chase occurred.

Woody had been given permission to drive a person’s car but the woman reported it stolen Oct. 10 because Woody had not returned it, reports said.

At 9:45 p.m., Washington C.H. Police Department officers reportedly located the stolen Jeep Cherokee in the Walmart lot, 1397 Leesburg Ave., near the front of the store.

Once the temporary tag was positively identified, confirming it was the stolen vehicle, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop after the vehicle exited the lot westbound onto Leesburg Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Woody, allegedly did not stop the vehicle after police activated their cruisers’ overhead lights and sirens. Woody continued out of the city on US 62 toward Sabina, according to reports, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

The high speed pursuit reached 80-plus miles per hour several times on wet road surfaces, according to reports.

As the chase continued into the Village of Sabina, reports said Woody continued to drive at a high rate of speed in 25 mile per hour zones. The vehicle struck the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office cruiser when Woody attempted to accelerate past him, according to reports. The vehicle allegedly struck a large propane tank and finally crashed into a police cruiser head-on.

In other court news, Lance M. Harris of Washington C.H. was sentenced to one year in prison Feb. 14 following a conviction for violating terms of probation.

According to court records, Harris, 37, was placed on two years of community control sanctions in 2015 for fifth-degree felony charges of trafficking and possession of cocaine: two years of community control, 60 days in the Fayette County Jail, an assessment with Fayette Recovery, and a six month driver’s license suspension.

Records show Harris violated probation in 2016 and probation was extended. Another probation violation was filed in January. Harris was admitted into the Correctional Reception Center Feb. 14 to serve the sentence on the 2015 drug charges. Harris’ prison sentencing was credited 67 days of local time served in the Fayette County Jail.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_IMG_6465.jpg

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.