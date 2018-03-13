‘Breakfast with the Bunny’ to be held at SSCC Fayette

Breakfast with the Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Southern State Community College’s Fayette Campus, 1270 U.S. Route 62 SW, Washington C.H. The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. and, in the case of inclement weather, can be held indoors.

The event is hosted by the SSCC Respiratory Care Club. Fundraising proceeds serve to establish, fund, and award a Respiratory Care Scholarship, as well as to help with student expenses not covered by grants, scholarships, or other forms of financial aid. To learn more, please visit www.sscc.edu/students/rcc.shtml.

Suggested donations for the breakfast are $4 per adult, $2.50 per child (10 years and younger), $10 per family with 4-6 members, and $2 per each additional person for families of 7 or more. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, and a beverage.

RSVP by March 19 and your child will be entered into a drawing for a prize. Contact Lisa at 937-205-9747, or Chyane at ccollins@sscc.edu, to RSVP.